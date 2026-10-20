Why is Barcelona wearing 2025-26 alternate orange kit today vs PSG in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

FC Barcelona is set to roll out a surprising look for tonight’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, as the Catalan giants will take the pitch wearing a kit from last season.

A surprising kit choice by Barcelona has raised eyebrows ahead of its high-stakes UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 showdown against PSG. The Catalan giants officially announced on social media that they will sport their orange alternate kit from the 2025-26 season for today’s clash.

According to the club, Barcelona will don the previous season’s orange threads to comply with UEFA equipment regulations, as their current primary and secondary kits contrast too closely with PSG‘s home strip.

With both clubs sharing similar primary color schemes, the potential for an on-field clash posed a visibility hazard for players, officials, and viewers alike. As a result, Barca will reprise the vibrant look from last season, a kit that carries good fortune after being worn during their dominant 8-3 aggregate triumph over Newcastle in the Round of 16.

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Meanwhile, PSG will wear their traditional blue, red, and white home kit as they defend home turf tonight at the Parc des Princes. With broadcast details and kickoff times locked in for U.S. viewers for PSG and Barcelona, excitement is building to see how the rare kit matchup translates on television and from the stands.

Back to the orange kit against PSG 🍊 pic.twitter.com/UxwBgWhvQ0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2026

H2H between PSG and Barcelona

The head-to-head history between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona stands as one of modern European soccer’s most dramatic and closely contested rivalries. Across 14 competitive European fixtures, the two powerhouse clubs remain deadlocked with five victories apiece and four draws.

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The fixture has become synonymous with high-stakes Champions League knockout drama, explosive offensive firepower, and breathtaking turnarounds, producing an astonishing 57 total goals across their meetings.

Defining moments between Barcelona and PSG

The rivalry achieved legendary status during the 2016–17 Champions League Round of 16. After PSG dismantled Barcelona 4–0 at the Parc des Princes in the opening leg, the Spanish giants staged “La Remontada” (“The Comeback”) at Camp Nou, securing an incredible 6–1 victory to pull off a 6–5 aggregate shocker.

More recent knockout encounters have leaned in PSG’s favor, headlined by Kylian Mbappé’s memorable hat-trick in a 4–1 win at Camp Nou in 2021, as well as PSG’s 4–1 away triumph in the 2023–24 quarter-finals to send Barca packing once again.

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Key takeaways