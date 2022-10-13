One of the main absences that Paris Saint-Germain will have to play "Le classique" will be that of the Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos. What is the reason for the absence of this player for one of the most important games in Ligue 1? Here we tell you.

This weekend will see one of the most interesting games in Ligue 1. Nothing less than “Le classique”, which pits the two biggest teams in France: Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille. However, Sergio Ramos, one of the best defenders of the Parisian team will not be present and here we tell you why. I remember that you can see this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the 99th edition of “Le classique”, a Derby that so far favors Paris Saint-Germain who have won 43 times, while Olympique Marseille have done so 33 times, with 21 draws. Both are the most important teams in France and that is why the game between them is always interesting to watch.

As if that were not enough, the two are fighting for the top places in Ligue 1. With 26 points Paris Saint-Germain are the leaders, although Olympique Marseille have 23 and follow them closely. During the week, the Parisians drew again against Benfica (result that did not leave their fans very satisfied), while "Les Olympiens" beat Sporting (second consecutive victory against the same rival) 2-0.

Sergio Ramos out of “Le classique”

With such an important game, no less than the biggest Derby in France, the managers always want their best players. Above all, because the leadership of Ligue 1 will also be at stake. However, Christophe Galtier will not have one of his best defenders available.

Sergio Ramos, who has been one of the best in the world in his position in recent years, starring for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team before coming to Paris Saint-Germain; he will be absent in “Le classique”. The Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee suspended the Spaniard for 3 matches. Therefore, he will not play against Marseille or against Ajaccio.

