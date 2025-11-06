Trending topics:
soccer

Without Messi and Ronaldo: FIFA reveals nominees for The Best 2025

FIFA has revealed their nominees for The Best 2025 awards, and neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are included.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The dominant era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the soccer world appears to have finally reached its conclusion. FIFA recently revealed the nominees for The Best Men’s Player Award for 2025, and notably, neither the Argentine nor the Portuguese star are featured among the contenders.

According to the official FIFA report, the nominees for The Best 2025 are: Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha and Lamine Yamal.

This development marks the fourth consecutive year in which Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included among the nominees for the award. For Messi, however, this represents the first time the Argentine superstar has been left off the list of contenders.

Advertisement

The last time the Portuguese star was featured on the shortlist was in 2021, when he finished seventh in the voting. That year, Robert Lewandowski claimed the honor, with Messi placing second.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

How many times has Lionel Messi won the award?

Lionel Messi has won three FIFA The Best awards, and he remains the player with the most nominations (9) since FIFA established the individual award for the world’s best footballer in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo downplays World Cup win as reason to consider Lionel Messi the GOAT

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo downplays World Cup win as reason to consider Lionel Messi the GOAT

The Argentine star secured the award in the 2019 edition, then won consecutively in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Additionally, in three editions (2016, 2017, and 2021), he was the second-most voted player, while he finished third in 2020 and sixth in his last nomination in 2024.

Advertisement

What about Cristiano Ronaldo?

In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star claimed the award twice, winning the inaugural editions in 2016 and 2017. He also finished in second place on two occasions (2018 and 2020) and third once (2019).

The last time CR7 was nominated for the main award was in the 2021 edition. He finished seventh in the voting, and he has not been part of the list of nominees since then. However, in 2024, he was nominated to participate in the FIFPRO World XI as one of the best forwards in the world but did not receive the final recognition.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
FIFA opens new window for 2026 World Cup tickets: How long does it last and who can apply?
Soccer

FIFA opens new window for 2026 World Cup tickets: How long does it last and who can apply?

Colombia secure third place at FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 after 1-0 win over France: Goal and highlights
Soccer

Colombia secure third place at FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 after 1-0 win over France: Goal and highlights

Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking

Padres make surprising choice, name former reliever as 2026 manager
MLB

Padres make surprising choice, name former reliever as 2026 manager

Better Collective Logo