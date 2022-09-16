Manchester City will visit Wolverhampton for Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League; Wolverhampton will receive Manchester City. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

Manchester City are one of the immediate pursuers of Arsenal, the leaders of the Premier League. With 14 points, the same as Tottenham, they are only 1 point from the top of the standings. The "Citizens" come from having a great performance in the week in their game against Borussia Dortmund for the Champions League, and they hope to repeat what they did against the Germans.

The locals had a not too good start, with 6 points out of a possible 18. That leaves them just two points above West Ham, the last of which are in the relegation zone to the second division. Although it is still early to talk about relegation, they should not be overconfident and try to get as many points as possible, even more so by playing at home.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Wolverhampton will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 17 at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bahamas: 7:30 AM

Bangladesh: 3:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 AM

Belize: 5:30 AM

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Brunei: 7:30 PM

Burundi: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Eswatini: 1:30 PM

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 11:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Gambia: 11:30 AM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

Guyana: 7:30 AM

India: 5 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Lesotho: 1:30 PM

Liberia: 11:30 AM

Malawi: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Malta: 1:30 PM

Mauritius: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Namibia: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Pakistan: 4:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Sudan: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 5 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 12:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 12:30 PM

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: Canal+ Foot

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English, TOD

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2 , SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

