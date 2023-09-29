Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Wolverhampton and Manchester City will face against each other this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock]

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 7 is the clash between the tournament leaders, aiming for their seventh consecutive victory. Manchester City has been an unstoppable force since the beginning of the season, solidifying their status as favorites to triumph in all the competitions they participate in.

Now, they have the opportunity to amass 21 points as they face Wolverhampton, a team that has struggled significantly, with only one victory and one draw, and the rest of their matches ending in defeat. The “Wolves” are in dire need of points to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: MULTISPORTS 2

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

USA: Peacock