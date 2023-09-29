Wolverhampton and Manchester City will face against each other this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 7 is the clash between the tournament leaders, aiming for their seventh consecutive victory. Manchester City has been an unstoppable force since the beginning of the season, solidifying their status as favorites to triumph in all the competitions they participate in.
Now, they have the opportunity to amass 21 points as they face Wolverhampton, a team that has struggled significantly, with only one victory and one draw, and the rest of their matches ending in defeat. The “Wolves” are in dire need of points to distance themselves from the relegation zone.
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: MULTISPORTS 2
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
USA: Peacock