The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will take center stage from July 20 to August 20, with 32 nations set to battle it out for the ultimate glory.

The ninth edition of the tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand, where reigning champs United States Women’s National Team will try to make it three titles in a row.

Even though this competition will gather the best female players on Earth, many are not familiar with it so different questions could arise throughout the event. For instance, some may wonder why players walk out to the field with kids.

Why do players walk out with kids in the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Watching players walk onto the field holding the hands of kids has become a tradition since the 2002 World Cup Korea/Japan. That year, FIFA teamed up with Unicef to launch a campaign called “Say Yes for Children,” intended to promote better conditions for children around the world and protect their rights to education and recreation.

The presence of kids alongside players before the kick-off is seen as a symbolic action that reminds fans to contribute in building a world fit for children. It also sends a message that soccer can be more than just a sport.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will have a program sponsored by CommBank that will see 1,500 children, between the ages of 6 and 10, walk out onto the field with players.