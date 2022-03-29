In a tense and tight match between Senegal and Egypt for one of the 5 spots from Africa that are allocated to the World Cup, Senegal advanced on penalty kick shootout.

World Cup fever for Liverpool teammates as Sadio Mané is in and Mohamed Salah is out of Qatar 2022

Senegal won the battle and eventually won the war as they defeated Mohamed Salah and Egypt 3-1 on penalties after winning the match at home 1-0. Tied on total goals (1-1) from the two-leg series, during the shootout Mohamed Salah missed the opening shot while his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané scored Senegal’s game winning penalty.

For Egypt it is a brutal defeat after losing the African Cup of Nations to Senegal a year earlier in penalties as well. For Senegal a clear sign that their continental glory was no fluke and are a team to consider at the World Cup in Qatar.

For Liverpool fans it will be bittersweet as arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment Mohamed Salah will miss out on soccer’s biggest event but crafty winger Sadio Mané is heading to Qatar.

Other top soccer stars that will miss out on the 2022 World Cup

Italy’s Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho, and Marco Verratti are set to miss out on the competition after Italy’s shock 1-0 elimination at the hands of North Macedonia. The biggest name could be Erling Haaland, who did not qualify for Qatar 2022 with Norway.

Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, and William Troost-Ekong are set to miss the tournament since Nigeria were bounced on away goals against Ghana. Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin is another star that is out of the tournament but due to political reasons.