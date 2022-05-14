Considerable conjecture has swirled recently about De Jong's future, with reports claiming that he is in advanced negotiations with Manchester United. Consequently, Barcelona and their boss, Xavi Hernandez, have already set their eyes on the Dutchman's probable successor.

Frankie de Jong's proposed transfer to Manchester United has apparently been approved by Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. As Blaugrana midfielders Gavi and Pedri have emerged this season, there has been more competition, but De Jong has been a constant presence.

Although the Dutchman is still under contract with Barca for another four years, he has recently been linked with a possible departure. Thus, Spanish outlet Cuatro Deportes suggests that the Catalans' manager has given the green light for him to move to the Premier League.

As a result of the 25-year-old's midfielder exit, Barcelona would get €75 million, according to the report. In addition, even the ex-Ajax midfielder is reportedly considering leaving as he intends to reconnect with Erik ten Hag.

Who would succeed Frankie de Jong at Barcelona?

There are a number of players that potentially fit the bill to replace Frankie de Jong. However, Xavi's pick for the Barcelona midfield is Bernardo Silva. The club's boss holds the Manchester City player in high regard for his technical brilliance and ball-control prowess, as per Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

It is said that, as a number 8, he is much more capable than De Jong, and he can even play wide if necessary. Last summer, Bernardo made it clear that he intended to quit the Citizens in order to be closer to his family.

It is reported that the Portuguese is dissatisfied with his living situation in England and may once again indicate a wish to swap teams during the forthcoming transfer window. The 42-year-old Spaniard sees him as an excellent partner to Pedri because he believes the Portuguese international has the ability to do so.

There are many similarities to Pep Guardiola's former Barcelona system with the likes of Xavi and Iniesta playing in the middle, with Sergio Busquets as the number 6. In an effort to "copy" that system, Xavi plans to get the Portugal international.