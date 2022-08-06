Pjanic returned to Barcelona this summer following a loan spell with Besiktas in Turkey for the previous season. Although the midfielder participated in the US pre-season tour, the future of his La Liga career is in doubt. Here, find out what Xavi has reportedly decided.

Just one week before the 2022-23 La Liga season begins, Barcelona must register all five new arrivals as well as the players who just extended their contracts. For the team to generate income, they must also approve a few sales. However, it hasn't been an easy task at all.

Last summer, the Blaugrana loaned Miralem Pjanic to Turkish club Besiktas after he failed to make an impact in the 2020-21 term. However, they rejected the chance to sign him on a long-term contract, so the Spaniards will need to find a method to remove him from their books this year.

After almost two years in Spain, the 32-year-old veteran has suffered a setback in his career. The Bosnian midfielder was once regarded as one of the greatest in Europe, but his reputation has taken a nosedive since his time at Roma and Juventus.

Miralem Pjanic to stay or leave Barcelona?

It's been reported by AS journalist, Javi Miguel that Xavi Hernandez has opted to retain Miralem Pjanic at Barcelona for at least this season. The Spanish boss' reported decision is quite surprising as in the beginning, the Catalans were eager to get rid of him.

At a one-on-one discussion with the midfielder this week, the coach explained his reasoning for his choice. To keep his spot in the current Barca team, Pjanic is reported prepared to sacrifice a great deal of his own well-being.

The ex-Serie A star is willing to accept a significant wage cut to remain at the club, despite the fact that he has been linked with a transfer abroad. Even if he is still on a list of 11 players who might be sold in the coming weeks, his willingness to negotiate on his salary is likely to influence his position.

Xavi feels confident in Miralem's abilities as a backup to Sergio Busquets. During the pre-season, the team gave the 32-year-old an opportunity to show what he could do and he delivered.