The romance of Xavi being the manager of Barcelona may be coming to an end. Xavi’s team has underperformed this season, currently 4th in LaLiga, eight points behind sensation Girona.



Come February, Barca will take on Napoli in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but fans are not holding their breath that FC Barcelona will win Europe’s biggest prize at the club level.



In a press conference, the battle-scarred manager addressed the issues of his team’s recent form which includes a devastating defeat at the hands of Real Madrid 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final.



Xavi on his Barcelona future



The manager spoke about what may come if things don’t start to adjust themselves, “The day I notice that the players are not with me, I will take my things and leave”.



“We’ve always reached the realistic goals. If this season we don’t reach our goals… then I’ll be the first to take a step back”.



When asked about the support of President Joan Laporta and his visit to the club the manager responded, “The president was here to tell us about faith and confidence in the staff and in the players. That’s what he conveyed to us”.



Xavi’s Barcelona record



Since taking over Barcelona in November of 2021, the former midfield mastermind has a record of 74-24-21 with a near 63% winning percentage. Xavi has won two titles with Barcelona a league and Spanish Super cup.