After bringing veteran Dani Alves back, new Barcelona coach, Xavi is looking to add another one of his ex-colleagues, Thiago Alcantara, to his ranks.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has taken over the reins at the La Liga club from Ronald Koeman, and he will have the very burdensome task to put out different fires, and to overcome the recent result crisis. Admittedly, his return was quite a surprise for the wider circle of fans in Europe.

Immediately after his comeback, the 41-year-old coach had brought back Dani Alves, a veteran defender alongside whom, he has won many trophies in his playing career. However, the new Blaugrana boss does not want to stop there.

Xavi has Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frankie De Jong, as well as youngsters Gavi and Riqui Puig at his disposal in the midfield. However, he wants to add more depth by signing another, really experienced name. The Spaniard is reportedly preparing an additional interesting transfer, and he has set his eyes on another of his former teammates, Thiago Alcantara.

Xavi is willing to re-sign Thiago Alcantara at the Camp Nou

According to Spanish outlet AS, Xavi is considering bringing Thiago Alcantara back, as the midfielder has recently fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. The Spain international could be shipped off on loan at Barcelona during the winter transfer window, considering that the Catalans can't provide him with the full salary that he earns at Anfield.

Thiago came through the ranks of Barca's famous academy "La Masia", but he opted to exit the Camp Nou in favor of a Bayern move, at the request of the then Bavarians' coach, Pep Guardiola. After spending a total of seven seasons in the Bundesliga, the player transffered to Liverpool in September 2020.

However, the 30-year-old central midfielder has failed to impose himself on Jurgen Klopp, and as a result, he has often been left as an unused reserve. Thiago has played only five games in the Premier League and additional two in the UEFA Champions League this season. Moreover, a player of his qualities would certainly be a great addition to the Barcelona midfield options.