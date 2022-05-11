The 2022 Giro d'Italia or also known as Tour of Italy is the 105th multiple-stage bicycle race primarily held in Italy, while also starting in Hungary. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free this competiton in the US, predictions and odds.

The 2022 Giro d'Italia had Hungary as the host country for the grand start with two road stages and an individual time trial. The Corsa Rosa's cycling route has 7 stages for sprinters, 6 medium mountain stages, 6 high mountain stages and 2 individual time trials. 2120 miles to cover and almost 15,000 feet of gained altitude. The Budapest stage, on Friday, May 6, was this year's major start from abroad. Verona will host the Corsa Rosa's closing race for the fifth time on Sunday, May 29. If you are in the United States you can watch this bicycle race competition on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The 2022 Giro d'Italia cycling team participants are as follows: 18 UCI WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix, Bardiani CSF Faizanè, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli and Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team. Team Arkea-Samsic had the right to decide whether or not to participate in the Corsa Rosa circuit. The second best ProTeam in 2021, declined its invitation, leaving room for a third invitation chosen from the organizers.

Among the favorites to win the Corsa Rosa cycling race competiton are the 2019 champion Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers, followed by Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange–Jayco and João Almeida of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team. Riders that possibly be the main contenders for wins on the sprint stages are Mark Cavendish of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin–Fenix and Caleb Ewan of Lotto–Soudal.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 6: Race Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 6:30 AM (ET)

Location: Riviera dei Cedri

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 6: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 6: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 Giro d'Italia Stage 6 to be contested at Riviera dei Cedri on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM (ET) will be available to watch or stream live in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Arnaud Demare won the 2022 Giro d'Italia Stage 5 contested from Catania to Messina on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 6: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for this multiple-stage bicycle race competition. According to Caesars, Biniam Girmay and Arnaud Demare are the strong favorites to win this cycling competition with +160 odds, Fernando Gaviria have +600 odds, Mark Cavendish have +750 odds and Matthieu Van Der Poel have +900 odds to complete the top 5 tier of favorite cyclists.

