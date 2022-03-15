First Four Round at UD Arena in Dayton for the 2022 March Madness. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

2022 March Madness First Four: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the NCAA College Basketball Division I Tournament

The First Four, Texas A&M, Indiana, Texas Southern, Wyoming, Bryant, Wright State, Notre Dame and Rutgers meet in the 2022 March Madness Tournament. This game will take place at UD Arena in Dayton. The big dance is about to start. Here is all the detailed information about this March Madness games including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The first game of the First Four will be Texas A&M vs Texas Southern as part of the Midwest Region, that game will be played between two Top 25 teams in the nation as both teams are ranked 16th in the latest poll. The second game of the first day of the First Four is Indiana vs. Wyoming as part of the East Region.

The second and final round of games begins with a Bryant vs. Wright State game, and the final game of that day, to close out the first phase of the 2022 March Madness, is a game between Notre Dame and Rutgers.

First Four Games: Dates

Texas A&M-CC vs Texas Southern: Tuesday, March 15 at UD Arena in Dayton

Indiana vs Wyoming: Tuesday, March 15 at UD Arena in Dayton

Bryant vs Wright State: Wednesday, March 16 at UD Arena in Dayton

Notre Dame vs Rutgers: Wednesday, March 16 at UD Arena in Dayton

First Four Games: Time by state in the US

March 15 Games

Texas A&M-CC vs Texas Southern

ET: 6:40 PM

CT: 5:40 PM

MT: 4:40 PM

PT: 3:40 PM

Indiana vs Wyoming

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

March 16 Games

Bryant vs Wright State

ET: 6:40 PM

CT: 5:40 PM

MT: 4:40 PM

PT: 3:40 PM

Notre Dame vs Rutgers

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 March Madness First Four

This games for the 2022 March Madness First Four, at the UD Arena in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday, from March 15 to 16, will be broadcast in the US by TruTV

