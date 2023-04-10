Players don't make as much money as they do in the NFL, but they get a nice paycheck every week to cover expenses and it's much more than a desk job where most unemployed players end up. Check here how much they get.

The 2023 USFL season is the second official season of the league after returning in 2022, the players are already unionized like in the NFL and other sports leagues of the USA.

The players are represented by the United Football Players Association and United Steelworkers, they negotiated a 3-year collective bargaining deal with the league owners that will start running from the 2023 season.

The good news for USFL players is that they will earn more in 2023 compared to the first season where they earned slightly less.

What is the salary of a USFL player in 2023?

Each player must receive a minimum of $5,350 per week according to the collective union deal signed with Fox Sports Media Group. Inactive roster players receive $2,500 per week, and best of all, the contracts secure $150 weekly for their personal 401K plan.

USFL players are also subject to receiving a small payment during training camps of $850 per week. In general league players will earn more money than XFL players and therefore will be the highest paid football players behind NFL players.

The bad news is that the weekly performance bonuses no longer exist according to the new deal signed on January 9, 2023.