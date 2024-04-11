Tiger Woods is back in the 2024 Masters Tournament. Read here to check out his tee times at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods is trying to make history once again at Augusta National. Last year, the legend had to withdraw from the Masters Tournament due to injury and now he wants another shot to wear the famous Green Jacket for a sixth time.

Woods is 48-years old and, after a terrible 2021 car accident, nothing has been the same. In fact, medical experts thoughts his career was over. Tiger proved them wrong by coming back, but, right now his entire focus is on playing only the Majors. Almost nothing more on the calendar.

The last appearance for Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour came last February in the Genesis Invitational where he also had to withdraw. Nevertheless, one of the best players in golf history is ready for the most impressive comeback in sports.

What is Tiger Woods tee time today at the 2024 Masters Tournament?

Due to a delay because of weather conditions at Augusta National, Tiger Woods’ tee time for Thursday has been delayed until 3:54 PM (ET). The initial tee time was 1:24 PM (ET) before the adjustments. Woods will play the first two rounds alongside Max Homa and Jason Day.

On Friday, Tiger is scheduled to tee off his second round at 10:18 AM (ET). However, that time might change as it is expected many groups won’t be able to finish their rounds on Thursday after the big delay.