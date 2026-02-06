Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Funniest memes and reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony sparked a flood of memes and reactions, with fans turning every costume, performance and unexpected moment into viral online gold.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Actors dressed as a symbol of Italian fashion perform during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesActors dressed as a symbol of Italian fashion perform during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan captured global attention, blending music, choreography and grand visuals. While the spectacle impressed on many levels, social media quickly found its own voice, turning moments into playful and viral commentary.

Fans and critics alike reacted instantly across platforms, remixing images, videos and performances into jokes, memes and creative takes. From humorous costume choices to unexpected stage moments, the online response became an essential part of the ceremony’s cultural footprint.

Beyond the stadium lights, the internet buzzed with witty observations and imaginative edits. Every step, costume and musical note sparked commentary that transformed the Olympic spectacle into a shared global conversation, highlighting how digital culture amplifies live events.

Memes and reactions of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

