Ghali’s 2026 Winter Olympics performance: What poem did the Italian rapper recite?

The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony shimmered with spectacle, but one moment broke from the usual rhythm. Milan-born rapper Ghali stepped onto San Siro’s stage, not with a song, but with words, blending contemporary edge and solemn reflection.

Known for pushing musical and cultural boundaries, his presence hinted at something different. The artist recited a poem whose verses carry a quiet but urgent weight, threading through the ceremony’s larger theme of peace and global unity.

Against fireworks, orchestral crescendos and iconic performances, his spoken-word segment became a contemplative pulse. While other artists relied on melody, he used rhythm and language, letting the poem’s lines resonate across the stadium in a moment both modern and timeless.

Ghali recited a poem by Rodari at the Winter Olympics

Ghali didn’t perform a single song like Andrea Bocelli or Mariah Carey; instead, it was a full show in his own, more avant-garde style. At one point, the rapper even presented Promemoria (Memorandum) by Gianni Rodari.

Ghali performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Both he and actress Charlize Theron were tasked with speaking about peace during the opening ceremony, though at separate moments. The artist quoted: “There are things you must never do, not by day nor by night, not by sea nor by shore: for example, WAR”.

The poem’s verses, simple yet powerful, emphasize what should never be done — above all, war — and were paired with choreography and visual storytelling that underscored messages of solidarity and hope.

This choice moved the focus from melody to message, drawing attention to the cultural and humanitarian thread woven through the event. His segment stood out as a modern, reflective interlude in a ceremony that blended classical icons, pop voices and symbolic gestures.