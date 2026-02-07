Falcons reportedly make final decision on Kirk Cousins that could impact Aaron Rodgers

The 2026 NFL offseason is already bringing significant changes across the league. Now, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly finalizing a decision on Kirk Cousins—one that could create a ripple effect involving Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and another intriguing franchise.

On Saturday, reports suggested that Aaron Rodgers may not return to Pittsburgh in 2026, as the veteran quarterback is rumored to be a potential target for the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Falcons may have just complicated that scenario.

Just hours after the Rodgers news surfaced, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Atlanta is expected to release Kirk Cousins before the start of the new league year in March. That move would instantly make Cousins one of the most coveted veteran quarterbacks on the free-agent market.

A ripple effect that could impact Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers

As things stand, the Steelers remain uncertain about whether Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2026 season. Multiple teams—including the Vikings—are rumored to be interested in pursuing him. However, Cousins’ potential availability could significantly alter the quarterback landscape.

According to Dianna Russini, if Minnesota fails to land Rodgers, Kirk Cousins would emerge as a top candidate to compete with J.J. McCarthy. With news of Cousins’ expected release now public, the Vikings could quickly pivot toward a quarterback they know well from his previous tenure with the franchise.

Comparing Rodgers and Cousins is not entirely fair. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, while Cousins has long been viewed as a reliable but not elite option—one who doesn’t necessarily elevate a team’s Super Bowl odds on his own.

Still, one key factor could tilt the scale in Cousins’ favor: age. Rodgers will turn 43 during the 2026 season, while Cousins is set to turn 38 this year. For a team looking for a veteran presence without committing to a quarterback in his mid-40s, the younger option could be more appealing.

The Falcons face a quarterback dilemma

If Cousins does leave Atlanta this offseason, the Falcons will be left facing a major quarterback dilemma. The organization’s new regime is not fully committed to Michael Penix Jr., who has struggled to stay healthy through his first two seasons as a professional.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski may not move away from Penix Jr. immediately. However, expectations are high following Stefanski’s arrival, and patience may be limited for the former Washington standout. As a result, Atlanta could explore adding another quarterback sooner rather than later.

