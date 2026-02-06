2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Who are the giant heads?

One of the standout artistic elements of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan was the appearance of giant, bobblehead-like sculptures representing famous Italian composers.

These oversized heads of some great masters emerged during the early segment of the show, blending theatrical flair with cultural homage and immediately becoming an iconic visual moment of the night.

Their inclusion served as both a tribute to Italy’s rich musical history and a way to signal the ceremony’s intent to fuse opera and sport — two realms deeply embedded in national identity.

Who were the big heads at the opening ceremony?

These oversized sculptures represented some of Italy’s most celebrated classical composers — Giuseppe Verdi, Gioachino Rossini and Giacomo Puccini — and immediately became iconic symbols of the ceremony’s artistic narrative.

Actors dressed as great masters during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The figures appeared in a sequence that paid homage to Italian cultural heritage, linking the historic tradition of opera and classical music to the broader theme of “Armonia” (Harmony) that guided the entire opening event.

Positioned under dramatic lighting and accompanied by dancers in vibrant costumes, the heads served as both tribute and theatrical device, weaving music and spectacle into the spectacle of sport.

Rather than simple decorative elements, the sculpted heads were part of a larger artistic vision that the creative directors used to express Italy’s cultural identity. By spotlighting these towering figures of musical history, the ceremony bridged past and present.