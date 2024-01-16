The Tar Heels are one of the most successful NCAA college basketball teams in the past 60 years. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have won six National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, and 2017), in addition to a Helms Athletic Foundation retroactive title (1924) and participated in a record twenty-one Final Fours.



The Tar Heels are the only school to have reached at least one Final Four for nine straight decades, and at least two Final Fours for six straight decades.



Below is a list of 25 of the legends who have at one point been Tar Heels. Here are 25 legendary North Carolina Tar Heels!



Jerry Stackhouse



A prolific scorer, Stackhouse made a significant impact with the Tar Heels. His dynamic playing style earned him All-American honors and set the stage for a successful NBA career.

Rasheed Wallace



Wallace was a force in the paint for the Tar Heels, contributing to their 1995 Final Four appearance. His shot-blocking and scoring ability transitioned seamlessly to the NBA.

Brad Daugherty



Daugherty was a dominant center for UNC, earning All-American honors. He played a crucial role in the Tar Heels’ success during the mid-1980s.

Larry Miller



A 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) guard/forward, Miller then went on to play for the University of North Carolina during the 1960s. While there, he earned ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors in 1966 and 1967.

Ty Lawson



Lawson was the floor general for the 2009 NCAA Championship-winning team. His speed and skill at point guard were instrumental in UNC’s success.

Wayne Ellington



Ellington was a sharpshooter who played a crucial role in the Tar Heels’ 2009 championship run. His scoring ability and clutch performances were highlights of his collegiate career.

Joel Berry II



A key player in UNC’s 2017 NCAA Championship, Berry was known for his leadership and clutch performances. He earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

Billy Cunningham



Cunningham was a standout in the 1960s, earning All-American honors. His contributions laid the foundation for success both in college and the NBA.

Walter Davis



Davis was a versatile scorer and a key player for the Tar Heels in the 1970s. His impact on the team earned him recognition as an ACC Legend.

Sean May



May was a dominant force in the post, playing a pivotal role in the 2005 NCAA Championship. He earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.



Raymond Felton



Felton was a dynamic point guard, leading the Tar Heels to the 2005 NCAA Championship. His court vision and leadership were integral to the team’s success.



George Karl



Karl played for the Tar Heels in the 1970s before transitioning to a successful coaching career in the NBA, where he became one of the winningest coaches in league history.



Ed Cota



Cota was a skilled point guard who left a lasting impact on UNC’s basketball legacy. He ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in assists.



Brendan Haywood



A dominant presence in the paint, Haywood’s shot-blocking and rebounding abilities were key for the Tar Heels in the late 1990s.



J.R. Reid



Reid was a standout forward for UNC, earning All-American honors. His contributions in the late 1980s played a significant role in the team’s success.



Tyler Hansbrough



Nicknamed “Psycho T,” Hansbrough was a dominant force, earning numerous accolades, including the 2008/09 NCAA Championship, four-time All-American, and National Player of the Year in 2008.



James Worthy



Worthy played a pivotal role in UNC’s 1982 championship run and was a consensus All-American. His impact extended to the NBA, where he became a Hall of Famer.



Vince Carter



Carter showcased his incredible athleticism at UNC, earning All-American honors. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1998 Final Four and went on to become an NBA superstar.



Bob McAdoo



McAdoo was a scoring machine for the Tar Heels, leading them to the NCAA Final Four in 1972. He became a dominant NBA player and a Hall of Famer.



Antawn Jamison



A two-time ACC Player of the Year, Jamison left a lasting legacy at UNC. He excelled as a scorer and rebounder, earning consensus All-American honors.



Sam Perkins



Perkins was a key player in Dean Smith’s era, contributing to multiple Final Four appearances. His versatility and skills translated well to the NBA.



Phil Ford



Ford was a pioneer, setting records as a Tar Heel point guard. He earned All-American honors and led UNC to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1977.



Kenny Smith



Smith was a standout point guard, Smith averaged 9.1 points and 5.0 assists per game, and the Tar Heels lost to Indiana in the regional semifinals of the 1984 NCAA tournament. He became known for his court vision and later had a successful NBA career.



Dean Smith



A coaching giant, Smith built a storied legacy with the Tar Heels, winning two NCAA Championships (1982, 1993). He was known for his innovative coaching strategies and produced numerous NBA stars.



Michael Jordan



A Tar Heel legend, Jordan led UNC to the 1982 NCAA Championship, earning NCAA Player of the Year honors. His iconic game-winning shot in the championship game is etched in history.