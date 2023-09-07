Tag Team wrestling is a bit more complex than putting four guys against each other, the tag team division can highlight talents together as they are prepared for runs in the future as singles wrestlers.

They can also glue a show together as many tag teams on their own became huge fan favorites and were prime time players in the mid cards. Here are 25 great tag teams in wrestling history.



Doom



Ron Simmons and Butch Reed were a force to be reckoned with in the NWA with brutal wars with many tag teams including a legendary street fight with Barry Windham and Arn Anderson.



Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray)



Harlem Heat was a tag team from WCW which consisted of two brothers, Booker and Lash Huffman (better known as Booker T and Stevie Ray). The team achieved major success in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where they won the WCW World Tag Team Championship ten times.



The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika)



One of the fiercest tag teams of the NWA and many organizations around the world. Afa and Sika would win 21 major tag team titles in their career.



The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustafa Saed)



An ultra-violent and brutal tag team that was one of the major teams of ECW. The team was known for their brutal use of weapons from trash cans, crutches, and staple guns. New Jack made things way too real at one point when he used a razor to cut open an under-aged wrestler in the forehead.



The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags)



Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags were a wild tag team defined by being anti-social punks who specialized in hardcore wrestling and brawling. The Nasty Boys won three WCW tag team titles but only reduced to just 1 title in WWE.



The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage)



A powerful team that was way over as the WWE’s best baby face talents had feuds with Andre the Giant and the Million Dollar Man. The Mega Powers were more interesting due to their story surrounding their breakup than winning titles. Backstage the Mega Powers was a sly way for Hulk Hogan to stay relevant as a top wrestler on the card as the Macho Man rarely defended his WWE title on PPV or any major television event.



Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard



In the NWA there may have never been a more feared tag team than two of the members of the four horsemen. In WWE The Brain Busters were just a part of the Heenan Family.



Arn Anderson and Bobby Eaton



As members of the Dangerous Alliance Arn Anderson and Bobby Eaton created a HOF of tag team wrestling. Eaton the highflier mixed very well with Anderson’s brutal in ring work. It was short lived, but their work together was always impressive.



The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham)



The trifecta of teams featuring Arn Anderson is complete with three very distinguished partners. Ric Flair, Blanchard, and Windham would combine with Anderson on various occasions as the horsemen ruled the wrestling world in the 80’s and 90’s.



The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)



The combination of Undertaker and Kane were able to achieve three tag team championships in the WWE. They would feud often with each other but were near unbeatable when working together.



The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq)



Known more for their gimmick as hired guns or protection for other wrestlers, The Bradshaw and Faarooq were in bar brawls, poker games, and just beer drinking during the attitude era and still managed three WWE tag team titles.



The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts)



The gang from Bad Street USA, The Freebirds were a hairband wrestling crew that challenged many of the NWA’s top tag teams in the 1980’s.



The Minnesota Wrecking Crew (Ole and Gene Anderson)



In the 70’s the Anderson brothers were two tough SOB’s winning various tag team titles in Georgia Wrestling and Mid- Atlantic Wrestling. The Minnesota Wrecking Crew were named “Tag Team of the Year” by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 1975 and 1977.



The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty)



The high flying, explosive tag team of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty had major battles with the Hart Foundation, Demolition, and the Brain Busters. The team would have a violent break up when Michaels put Jannetty through a window during an interview segment.



The Brisco Brothers (Jack and Jerry Brisco)



Legends of the ring Jack is considered one of the best amateur wrestlers of his era, while Jerry was also an accomplished athlete. The two would win various tag titles in multiple territories.



Demolition (Ax and Smash)



Demolition was a three-time WWF World Tag Team Champions, and hold the record for the most combined days as reigning champions with that championship.





The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner)



With a mix of amateur wrestling and MMA style ring work, the Steiner Brothers were presented as the future of tag team wrestling. Rick and Scott Steiner had tremendous moves in the ring and won multiple tag team titles in WCW and WWE.



The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid)



From Japan to the territories to WWE, The British Bulldogs were an energetic team with the power of Davey Boy Smith and the ring work abilities of the Dynamite Kid.



The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane)



One of the most complete tag teams in wrestling history, the silky, smooth, and elegant Midnight Express. Lane was the ring worker while Eaton the highflier, the team had feuds with the best of the tag teams in the 80’s and wrestled in various scaffold matches.



The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal)



WHAT A RUSH! The powerful Road Warriors fought the best and made short work of them. Maybe no team dominated the 1980’s like Hawk and Animal. The team had virtually no match in WCW and WWE.



The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg)



Maybe the raunchiest tag team of the attitude era, the mouth of the Road Dogg and the wrestling abilities of Billy Gunn. Two of the main members of DX, the New Age Outlaws, were must see TV.



The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart)



Whether they were heels or baby faces the fans were drawn to the in-ring abilities of the Hitman and the fun and powerful nature of the anvil. WWE had a star attraction with Bret Hart, and it showed by his early work with the Hart Foundation.



The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson)



Winners of the NWA tag team titles a total of nine times, together they had huge feuds with the horseman, the Midnight Express, and the Freebirds.



The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy)



Two highfliers with perfect ease to transition from technical to brutal matches during the attitude era. The Hardy Boyz had great looks, amazing matches, and were the best mid-card players anyone could ask for.



The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley)



The brothers from different mothers, Bubba Ray and D-Von made a name for themselves working in ECW. In WWE they made it mainstream, “D-Von get the tables” was a sure bet to get the crowd off its feet.