In a very long awaited matchup, Air Force face off with Baylor in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Air Force are one of the biggest surprises of the season with a 9-3 record. They finished with a remarkable four-game winning streak: Army, New Mexico, Colorado State and San Diego State. Even with their impressive performance, the Falcons will be the underdog against a powerful football program such as Baylor.

On the other hand, Baylor ended a very disappointing season after a 6-6 record. They almost missed bowl elegibility with three consecutive losses against ranked teams: Kansas State, TCU and Texas. Considering they won the Big 12 Championship in 2021, the Bears just couldn't keep up the pace and finished in sixth place of the conference. The future is full of uncertainty considering four star QB Austin Novosad had committed with Baylor for 2023, but suddenly changed his mind and will go to Oregon.

Air Force vs Baylor: Game Information

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET).

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Air Force vs Baylor: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Air Force vs Baylor: Storylines

This is the 20th edition of the Armed Forces Bowl and the fourth meeting between Air Force and Baylor. The Bears lead the all-time series 3-0, but, they haven't played each other since 1977. That's a long time ago.

Air Force have the best rushing offense in the nation and also lead the country in time of possession. Last year, Baylor had a remarkable season by winning the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss and finishing as a Top 10 team. 2022 has been just a very different story for the Bears who are in rebuilding mode.

How to watch or live stream free Air Force vs Baylor in the US

The Air Force Falcons and the Baylor Bears meet at the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Air Force vs Baylor: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Baylor are 3.5-point favorites even with a worse record. The moneyline is -185 for the Bears and +150 for Air Force.

BetMGM Air Force +150 Totals (Over/Under) 43 points Baylor -185

*Odds via BetMGM