Alabama and Georgia meet in the CFP National Championship for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. More than a title fight, this is the perfect opportunity for the Bulldogs to regain their dignity. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Alabama Crimson Tide, again in a final game for the CFP title, but this time they are not "big favorites" since the rivals, Georgia Bulldogs, left a strong mark in the regular season and they have a dangerous offense.

The Bulldogs want to win this final postseason game, the CFP, to get revenge for their loss to Alabama in the regular season. During that game, Georgia had a series of defensive problems that let Alabama score 41 points.

Alabama vs Georgia: Date

Alabama and Georgia play for the 2022 CFP National Championship on Monday, January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs have a good offense scoring 39 points per game and the team's defense is number one of the season, but Crimson Tide knows what the weak points of that defensive line are.

Alabama vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Georgia at the 2022 CFP National Championship

This game for the 2022 CFP National Championship, Alabama and Georgia at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

