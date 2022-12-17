BYU play against SMU for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

BYU and SMU meet in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. This game will be held at University Stadium in Albuquerque on December 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The Cougars' season was better, but they want one more win. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cougars won every game in November against Boise State, Utah Tech and Stanford, it was a perfect month for them compared to October where the Cougars lost every game in a painful four week losing streak. The Cougars have a record of 7-5 overall.

The Mustangs couldn't do anything to fight for the conference championship this year, at least they finished the regular season with a good record of 7-5 overall and 5-3 (ACC).

BYU vs SMU: Kick-Off Time

BYU and SMU play for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 7:30 PM (EST)

China: 8:30 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 1:30 AM (CET) December 18

Ireland: 12:30 AM (GMT) December 18

Mexico: 6:30 PM (CST)

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

UK: 12:30 AM (GMT) December 18

BYU vs SMU: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this New Mexico Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

BYU vs SMU: Predictions And Odds

BYU Cougars are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. SMU Mustangs are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline. The totals are offered at 64.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl game is: BYU Cougars +3.5.

BetMGM BYU +3.5 / 2.45 Totals 64.5 SMU -3.5 / 1.57

