Barcelona and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team wants to win in front of the fans. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Barcelona were left out of the Champions League knockout stage and therefore they received a bye to the Europa League Round of 16, another consecutive year without a Champions League for Barcelona.

Manchester United played during the UEFA Europa League group stage, they were the second best team in Group E with a winning record of 5-0-1 and 15 points.

Barcelona and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, February 16 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team wants this game to be unforgettable but the visitors are having a good season.

Barcelona vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Barcelona and Manchester United at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Thursday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App