MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye former Blue Jays ace to complete offseason after Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta deals

The New York Mets capped a whirlwind week of offseason moves by landing former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette on Tuesday, followed by acquiring Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta a day later.

Despite these high-profile additions, analysts suggest the Mets still have one critical piece missing: a reliable starting pitcher to provide stability behind Peralta and top prospect Nolan McLean. The team’s rotation has questions surrounding Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, both returning from injuries last season, leaving a gap for a pitcher who can eat innings consistently.

According to ClutchPoints analyst Josh Davis, one player fits that profile perfectly. “This is where a reunion with Chris Bassitt fits seamlessly into the Mets’ current reality. The veteran represents the opposite of volatility. He offers innings, preparation, adaptability, and consistency,” Davis wrote. “For a team that thinned its farm system to acquire Peralta, Bassitt functions as structural insurance.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Chris Bassitt could complete the Mets’ offseason

Bassitt has proven durability throughout his career. He made 31 starts for the Blue Jays last season, marking his fourth consecutive year of at least 30 starts. During his single season with the Mets in 2022, he pitched 181 2/3 innings with a solid 3.42 ERA.

Chris Bassitt #40 of the Blue Jays pitches against the Dodgers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

In the 2025 postseason, Bassitt showcased his versatility. After sitting out the ALDS with a back injury, he joined the bullpen for the ALCS and World Series, allowing just one earned run across 8 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ David Stearns makes something clear on Kodai Senga’s future after Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta moves

Signing Bassitt would provide not only innings and reliability but also structural flexibility for a rotation expected to carry the team deep into the postseason. With Peralta and McLean already anchoring the staff, Bassitt’s experience could be the final piece for a rotation designed to compete with any in baseball.

Advertisement