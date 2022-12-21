Houston take on Louisiana at Independence Stadium in Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Houston vs Louisiana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Independence Bowl

Houston and Louisiana meet in the 2022 Independence Bowl. This game will take place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The Cougars didn't have the best season but at least it wasn't negative. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cougars began the 2022 regular season with a victory against the UTSA Roadrunners 37-35 (3OT), at the end of the season they won seven games and lost another five, while within the American Athletic Conference the Cougars had a record of 5-3.

The Ragin' Cajuns struggled through most of the 2022 season to win more games, but in the end they had to settle for a record of 6-6 overall and 4-4 within the Sun Belt Conference.

Houston vs Louisiana: Date

Houston and Louisiana play for the 2022 Independence Bowl on Friday, December 23 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The Cougars had a better record, but the Ragin' Cajuns know how to win games on the road.

Houston vs Louisiana: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Houston vs Louisiana at the 2022 Independence Bowl

This game for the 2022 Independence Bowl, Houston and Louisiana at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport on Friday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN