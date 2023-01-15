Among tennis' new generation of players, Jack Draper is one of the most promising ones, having reached several milestones in only a few years on the tour. Here you can learn more about him such as his family, age, height and more.

Among tennis' new generation of players, Jack Draper is one of the most promising ones, having reached several milestones in only a few years on the tour. This British youngster has been compared to Andy Murray, and he wants to prove these comparisons right.

After his junior career, in which he reached the Wimbledon final, he has shown his game and winning mentality against some of the best players. He has defeated top players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Bublik, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He has also risen fast in the rankings, racing a new career-high 22 times in 2022. He is currently World No. 40. Among his goals for this year, would be reaching a fourth round in a major after getting into the third round in the 2022 US Open.

How old is Jack Draper?

Jack Draper was born on December 22, 2001 in Sutton, in the city of London. He is 21 years old. He is one of the youngest players of the draft and with a big projection in the past few years.

How tall is Jack Draper?

According to the ATP Tour website, Jack Draper's height is 6-foot-4, which in centimeters is 193cm. This left-handed player is very smart on the court, and thanks to his power and great forehand and serve, he can be very aggressive.

What is Jack Draper’s weight?

According to the ATP Tour, Draper's current weight is 187 pounds (85 kilograms in the metric system). Due to his measurements, Draper has been compared to Andy Murray. While he is a little bit taller, their styles are similar.

Does Jack Draper have a girlfriend?

There’s no information about Jack Draper’s love life, as he has maintained his private life low-key. However, it seems like the tennis player is currently single and he wants to focus on his career.

Who are Jack Draper's parents?

Draper’s family has a long history in tennis. According to the ATP Tour official page, his father, Roger, is a former Lawn Tennis Association executive, while his mother Nicky is a

a former top junior tennis player in Britain. He also has a brother, Ben, who played college tennis at University of California-Berkeley.

What is Jack Draper's profile on Instagram?

You can find Jack Draper on Instagram with the user (jakedraper), in which he posts updates about his life on tour. He also has a Twitter account (jackdraper0) in which he doesn’t post very often. He also has a Facebook page, but it remains inactive.