The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals edition will have a new crowned champion of the tennis tournament for the 21-year and under top 8 best players in the ATP Tour's Ranking for the current season. Find out here how much money the champion will be granted.

The 2022 Next Generation ATP Finals will be the fifth edition of the men's exhibition tennis tournament for the top seven singles players and one invited who are 21 years old and under of the ATP Tour raking in 2022. However, neither Carlos Alcaraz nor Jannik Sinner will play in this tournament, despite meeting the selction criteria. This tournament will take place in the PalaLido in Milan, Italy, from November 8 through 12, 2022.

Since the very first edition of this tournament, the winner hasn't been the same. In fact, that is one of the best things about this tournament, the variety in players for every next tournament. Although this year's tournament could have had two former Next Gen champions, but they decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Even so, the tournament could have two players from last season, but Holger Rune decided to withdraw as well, as he is waiting for place in the 2022 ATP Finals as the inmediate alternate. On other hand, Lorenzo Musetti will be playing for his home crowd, as it happened last year.

2022 Next Gen ATP Finals: How much money does the champion get?

The tournament doesn't give out ATP Ranking points to any of the participants. The ATP does not recognize it as an official ATP Tour tournament, although the games count as season's official games to the win-loss record of each player. As well as their prize money.

The overall prize money for the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2022 is $1,400,000, This represents an increase of $100,000 for the winner of the tournament. It could be seen as very little money compared to what other tournaments could offer, but this represent a huge increase since the 2020 edition wasn't even played.

This year, the prize money distribution has changed for good, as well. The alternates will receive $1,000 more compared to last year. As the participation fee will increase by $2,250. As well as each round-robin win, which increased by $5,000 each. Each semifinalist win will have $4,500 more than last year, while the finalists will get $11,000 more than the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finalists. And the undefeated champion will receive $32,750 more than last year's winner.