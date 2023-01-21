The Australian Open is having plenty of players from the United States shinning. One of them is Jenson Brooksby with his win over a candidate in Melbourne Park. Check out his age, height, titles, prize money, and social media.

The Australian Open had a ton of surprising scoreboards in the men’s draw. This first week already saw Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev being eliminated, but they weren’t the only top names to lose against someone from the United States. It should be included in that list Jenson Brooksby.

His participation was outstanding specifically in the second round. Just a day after Mackenzie McDonald beat N° 1 seeded Nadal, he did so with the N°2. The victory he had over Casper Ruud was the best of his career against a proven player at the Grand Slam level being the World’s N° 39.

Brooksby had a very attacking tennis that allowed him to dominate his opponent in that match. Ruud couldn’t get him in trouble at any point, not even when he turned things around in the third set. The 6-3; 7-5; 6-7 (4); 6-2 put everyone on notice in that clash. Find out his age, height, titles, prize money, and social media.

How old is Jenson Brooksby?

Brooksby was born on October 26, 2000, so he is currently 22 years old. His place of birth was Sacramento, California, United States.

How tall is Jenson Brooksby?

Brooksby is 6’4” or 1.93m tall.

How many titles does Jenson Brooksby have?

Brooksby has not won any title in the ATP Tour, but he turned pro only in 2021. Although he did play three finals.

What is Jenson Brooksby’s prize money?

Brooksby’s prize money is 1.876.791 dollars combined, according to the ATP Tour.

Does Jenson Brooksby have any social media?

Brooksby is on Instagram at @jenson_brooksby, where he has 36.700 followers and jus over 120 posts.