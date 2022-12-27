Oklahoma State play against Wisconsin today for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in your country today

Oklahoma State and Wisconsin meet in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This game will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix today, December 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM (ET). The Cowboys don't want to end the year with a losing streak. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cowboys were lethal through the first five weeks of the 2022 regular season, but after the second week of October they won just two games and lost another five games.

The Badgers won four of nine games against Big Ten Conference teams, while their overall record was 6-6. The Badgers began the regular season with a 38-0 victory against ranked a ranked team, Illinois State.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Kick-Off Time

Oklahoma State and Wisconsin play for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Australia: 2:15 PM (AEDT) December 28

Canada: 10:15 PM (EST)

China: 11:15 AM (AEDT) December 28

Germany: 4:15 AM (CET) December 28

Ireland: 3:15 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 9:15 PM (CST)

US: 10:15 PM (ET)

UK: 3:15 AM (GMT) December 28

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Predictions And Odds

Oklahoma State are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.40 moneyline that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. Wisconsin are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Oklahoma State +3.5.

BetMGM Oklahoma State +3.5 / 2.40 Totals 45 Wisconsin -3.5 / 1.60

* Odds via BetMGM