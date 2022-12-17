Oregon State play against Florida for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Oregon State vs Florida: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Las Vegas Bowl in your country

Oregon State and Florida meet in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on December 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET). The Gators want to try to win a meaningful game before the end of the season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The Beavers got as far as they could in the 2022 season, so far they are the No. 14 team in the nation with a record of 9-3 overall and 6-3 within the Pac-12.

The Gators had a disappointing season and the results within the SEC were poor for them with a 3-5 record. During the first game of the season the Gators won against Utah 29-26.

Oregon State vs Florida: Kick-Off Time

Oregon State and Florida play for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Australia: 6:30 AM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 2:30 PM (EST)

China: 3:30 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 8:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 7:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 1:30 PM (CST)

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

UK: 7:30 PM (GMT)

Oregon State vs Florida: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Las Vegas Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

Oregon State vs Florida: Predictions And Odds

Oregon State Beavers are favorites with -10 spread and 1.27 moneyline that will pay $127 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Florida Gators are underdogs with +10 ATS and 3.90 moneyline. The totals are offered at 52.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl is: Gators +10.

BetMGM Oregon State -10 / 1.27 Totals 52.5 Florida +10 / 3.90

* Odds via BetMGM