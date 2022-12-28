Oregon play against North Carolina for the 2022 Holiday Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Oregon vs North Carolina: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Holiday Bowl in your country

Oregon and North Carolina meet in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. This game will be held at Petco Park in San Diego on December 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The Ducks were lethal between September and October. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Ducks did the best they could to get to the conference championship game but it wasn't enough, their record at the end of the regular season was 9-3 overall and 7-2 within the PAC-12.

The Tar Heels also won nine games during the regular season but they were much closer to a conference title as the Tar Heels lost 39-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game against Clemson.

Oregon vs North Carolina: Kick-Off Time

Oregon and North Carolina play for the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Australia: 10:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Canada: 8:00 PM (EST)

China: 10:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Germany: 2:00 AM (CET) December 29

Ireland: 1:00 AM (GMT) December 29

Mexico: 7:00 PM (CST)

US: 8:00 PM (ET)

UK: 1:00 AM (GMT) December 29

Oregon vs North Carolina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Holiday Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Oregon vs North Carolina: Predictions And Odds

Oregon are favorites with -14 spread and 1.18 moneyline that will pay $118 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. North Carolina are underdogs at +14 ATS and 5.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 75 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: Oregon 1.18.

BetMGM Oregon -14 / 1.18 Totals 75 North Carolina +14 / 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM