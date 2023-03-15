In March Madness 2023, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi clash with Alabama. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

March Madness 2023 has begun and Alabama start their quest for the title against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The game in the first round of the South Region will be played at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, March 16th. Here you can find the starting time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are going for one of the biggest suprises ever in March Madness. The Islanders clinched their ticket to face Alabama after winning on Tuesday night 75-71 over Missouri State in the famous First Four. They had never achieved a victory in the entire NCAA tournament's history.

Meanwhile, Alabama are favorites to hoist the trophy in March Madness 2023. Nate Oats has done a remarkable job as head coach leading his team to a 29-5 record and the top ranked spot in the nation. Brandon Miller has been just sensational. The Crimson Tide took home comfortably the SEC tournament and for the oddsmakers they're only behind Houston as the biggest candidate to win it all.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs Alabama: Starting Time

In the South Region of March Madness 2023, Alabama are scheduled to play against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 16th at 2:45 PM (ET). The game of the first round will be held at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs Alabama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The South Region's matchup between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Alabama will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.