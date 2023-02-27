XFL quarterbacks are much better than people think, they play at the same level as NFL quarterbacks and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. Check here their stats.

The 2023 XFL season is the best option for fans to watch football while the NFL is on vacation since this league offers the same quality and intensity in each game.

Some XFL quarterbacks have NFL experience and that makes the games much more interesting and fun to watch during the current season.

The rules for quarterbacks in the XFL are practically the same, but some important details such as the play clock, in the XFL the play clock is set at 35 seconds.

Top 10 XFL quarterbacks stats in 2023

The best 10 quarterbacks are the players with the most touchdowns, passing yards, pass attempts, completion %, among other stats. Apart from the Top 10, the table also shows the quarterbacks/players who threw passes during the games.

QB GP YDS ATT YDS/ATT CMP CMP% TD INT 1ST 1ST% LNG SCK SCKY FUM Ben DiNucci 2 478 83 5.8 54 65.1% 3 2 23 27.7% 54 2 8 3 Brandon Silvers 1 445 70 6.4 40 57.1% 4 2 19 27.1% 46 4 24 0 A. J. McCarron 2 374 62 6.0 40 64.5% 3 0 18 29.0% 44 8 41 2 Jack Coan 1 372 60 6.2 41 68.3% 4 1 22 36.7% 24 4 37 2 Drew Plitt 1 292 55 5.3 34 61.8% 2 3 15 27.3% 26 8 47 2 Luis Perez 1 249 41 6.1 23 56.1% 3 2 13 31.7% 39 3 13 0 Paxton Lynch 1 204 39 5.2 23 59.0% 2 1 7 17.9% 32 6 39 0 Jordan Ta'amu 1 172 41 4.2 18 43.9% 0 1 11 26.8% 18 2 3 2 Quinten Dormady 1 142 18 7.9 12 66.7% 1 2 5 27.8% 51 3 15 0 Brett Hundley 0 98 18 5.4 11 61.1% 0 0 6 33.3% 24 2 7 1 Deondre Francois 0 8 13 0.6 6 46.2% 1 1 1 7.7% 4 0 0 0 Deriq King 1 7 2 3.5 1 50.0% 0 0 0 0.0% 7 0 0 0 Steven Montez 1 6 2 3.0 1 50.0% 0 0 1 50.0% 6 0 0 0 Cole McDonald 1 0 1 0.0 0 0.0% 0 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0 0 Data by XFL.com** last updated on 02/27/2023 12:00 AM

It is likely that by the end of the 2023 season some XFL quarterback will be called up by an NFL team to work as a practice squad quarterback or backup quarterback.