2023 JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles for the 2023 LPGA Tour. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship is part of the LPGA Tour. This golf event will take place at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. This tournament is relatively new and for this year they have a new name. Here is all the detailed information about this GOLF event including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The first edition of this tournament was 2022, on that occasion the event was called the Palos Verdes Championship, and the first winner was Marina Alex with -10 to par and 1 stroke of margin.

This edition is expected to be as successful as the previous one, also now the LPGA Tour has a total of 34 tournaments thanks to this and other tournaments, two more than in 2022.

When will JM Eagle LA Championship be played?

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship will start on Thursday, April 27 at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Another American woman is likely to win this tournament.

JM Eagle LA Championship: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch JM Eagle LA Championship in the US

This First Round for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is The Golf Channel.