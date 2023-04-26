2023 Korea Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea for the 2023 European and Korean Tour. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The 2023 Korea Championship is part of the European and Korean tours. This golf event will take place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea. This will be the first edition of this tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this GOLF event including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch the Korean Championship online free in the US on Fubo]

Two organizations will be in charge of sharing the officialization of this tournament, the European Tour and the Korean Tour will be aware of every detail during the event.

So far the prize fund for the first edition of the tournament is $2,000,000, while the golf course has a length of 7,470 yards.

When will Korean Championship be played?

The 2023 Korea Championship will starton Wednesday, April 26 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea. Thanks to this and other tournaments the number of official events for the 2023 Korean Tour increased to 24 events.

Korean Championship: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Korean Championship in the US

This First Round for the 2023 Korea Championship at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea on Wednesday, April 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is The Golf Channel.