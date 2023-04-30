It's time for the Mexico Open 2023 today at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico for the 2023 LPGA Tour. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The Mexico Open 2023 is part of the PGA Tour. This golf event will take place at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. This is one of the most attractive tournaments on the tour. Here is all the detailed information about this GOLF event including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The last time a local golfer, a Mexican, won the tournament was in 2021 when Alvaro Ortiz won with -23 to par and 3 strokes of margin.

Jon Rahm is the current champion but this time it is unlikely that he will win the tournament as Tony Finau is the leader at -19 and it is very likely that he will be the new champion.

When will Mexican Open be played?

The Mexico Open 2023 will start today, April 30 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. The prize fund is $7,700,000 being one of the top three purses within the tour.

Mexican Open: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Mexican Open in the US

This Final Round for the Mexico Open 2023 at the Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.