The PPA Rancho Mirage Championship being held in California will have its last day. This pickleball tournament should be very thrilling. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

This sport has gained a lot of popularity lately for plenty of reasons, although one of them is the famous athletes from different sports that got involved in it. Even if they don’t appear playing, investing money on the activity is something worthy.

It’s a game that caught the attention of a lot of people for how simple it is. To have an overall idea you can think of it as a combination of badminton and tennis. This is also gaining interest because it’s suitable for all ages.

PPA Rancho Mirage Championship: Date

The PPA Rancho Mirage Championship will be played this Sunday, January 15. California appears as the location of this event.

PPA Rancho Mirage Championship: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

How to watch PPA Rancho Mirage Championship in the US

The PPA Rancho Mirage Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is PPA TV.