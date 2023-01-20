American tennis player Sebastian Korda was in most sports headlines for his impressive win in the Australian Open. Eliminating former World’s N°1 Daniil Medvedev improved his chances to win the title. Check out what are the odds of him winning this Grand Slam.

The 2023 Australian Open had a lot of surprises in just a few days. Important names are already out of contest, so the men’s draw has opened for new players to break out. This time it’s Sebastian Korda who appears as a potential surprise champion in Melbourne Park.

There are a lot of top favorites eliminated. Fellow Americans made a ton of noise since Mackenzie McDonald beat Rafael Nadal and Jenson Brooksby took down Casper Ruud also in the second round. The third big hit was him with his best performance.

Korda defeated Daniil Medvedev to increase his opportunities even more. In the Rod Laver Arena, he could win a tough match against the former leader of the ATP Tour 7-6 (7); 6-3; 7-6 (4). But that score also put him as one of the probable winners of the trophy.

How much would a Sebastian Korda title in the 2023 Australian Open pay?

The main participant continues being Novak Djokovic in the race to win the Australian Open. He arrived as the candidate and solidified that with Nadal and Medvedev losses. Djokovic to lift his 10th crown in this Grand Slam is at +110, according to BetMGM.

Although the American is not that far behind the Serbian. Korda appears as the fourth most likely to win the title also behind Stefanos Tsitsipas at +550 and Holger Rune at +600. His odds right now are +900, while Jannik Sinner finishes the best five at +1100. For him the challenge in the fourth round will be Hubert Hurkacz.