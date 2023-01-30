Most college football players dream of playing in the NFL but only a small percentage of players turn professional and to sign a big contract players must go through pro day and the combine.

Fewer than 300 players are selected during the NFL Draft each year that number is small compared to the more than 73,000 players who play in the NCAA football divisions.

After the college football regular season ends and the different national championships, players must wait until the end of the NFL postseason to be evaluated during Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Both evaluations are different but they have the same purpose which is to filter the best players, rank them and put together a strong roster before the NFL Draft.

How are NFL Pro Day and the NFL Combine different?

Both scouting events are part of the series of pre-draft events leading up to the Draft, but the difference is that NFL Pro Day is a visit by NFL scouts to multiple universities to watch players, while the NFL Combine is an event where several college players attend Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and they are evaluated by scouts, general managers and head coaches.

Most of the most outstanding players of the past college football regular season receive an invitation to the NFL Combine and if they get a good evaluation during the showcase it is likely that a big team will be interested in them.

Evaluations during the combine and pro day can directly affect the future pro career of a college football player, especially if they don't perform well during the combine, they could be downgraded.