The first Grand Slam of the year will be the Australian Open, where the best players in the world are going to be. Although there is an absence that won’t be unnoticed. Find out why tennis legend Roger Federer will not play.

The stars of the tour will meet for the first Grand Slam of the tennis season. Melbourne will be the center of the sport for the next two weeks, but there will be some big names missing. Of course, the main absent in the 2023 Australian Open will be Roger Federer.

This tournament usually gives epic battles from the beginning despite the extremely high temperatures that players have to play through. The best-of-five sets matchups also give plenty of opportunities for comebacks. Although even with that in mind, the Swiss not being there is something that everyone will notice for all he did in the game.

In the list of players that won´t participate in the men’s draw no one can top him. Federer won the Australian Open six times, and his last time lifting a major was also there in 2018. So even if there are great matches, the championship will not have an all-time tennis legend.

Why will Roger Federer not play the 2023 Australian Open?

The legendary career he had meant his legacy was cemented a long time ago. But there is no doubt that the recent years have been a frequent struggle for him. Not necessarily for the level of tennis itself. His body made his results not be what they were used to, and he was even more time out of the court than on it.

Federer will not play the 2023 Australian Open for a very simple reason. The Swiss decided to retire from the sport last year at 41 in the Laver Cup played in September. He hadn’t played since Wimbledon in 2021 because of injuries, so it was clear that he wasn’t ready for all the challenges the tour has. But it is still a presence that will be missed by the sport.