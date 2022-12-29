Wyoming will take on Ohio in the Arizona Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Arizona Stadium, in Tucson, Arizona. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream.

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will finish for these institutions with the Arizona Bowl. This Wyoming vs Ohio will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game.

Wyoming didn’t have a good season and that shows in their record. To end the regular part just at 7-5 is an indication that things weren’t going well, especially lately. They finished with two losses in a row, but it was their most recent appearance what they will try to leave behind. The Cowboys were beat 30-0 by Fresno State on November 25.

Ohio were on the other end given how consistent they have been for most of the year. They started with a lot of troubles at 2-3, although they found their way to end at 9-4. Their only loss from then on was a 17-7 vs the Toledo Rockets in their last game earlier this month. That means the Bobcats won seven out of their last eight games, so they got to this match against the Cowboys in rhythm.

Wyoming vs Ohio: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Live Stream: Barstool Sports

Wyoming vs Ohio: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Wyoming vs Ohio: Storylines

The Arizona Bowl will have two teams trying to finish the year with a win after losing in their latest games. Although they have already played against each other in the past, so this will be the third clash between them. This head-to-head is led by Wyoming 2-0 over Ohio with both victories coming by just one point. They haven’t faced since 2008, though.

It will a good opportunity for both to improve their record in bowl games. Wyoming succeeded recently since they won in their last three matchups of this kind. The Cowboys have a 9-8 record, and they are 3-1 under Craig Bohl. For the Ohio Bobcats their tale hasn’t gone well given they are 5-8 in such games.

How to watch Wyoming vs Ohio in the US

Wyoming will play against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Friday, December 30. The game will be available in the US on Barstool Sports.

Wyoming vs Ohio: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very even game with the Ohio Bobcats being favored by 2.5 points. According to BetMGM, Wyoming are at -110 to cover the spread or +120 for a win by any score. Ohio are at -110 against the spread or -145 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 41.5, with both being currently at -110.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!