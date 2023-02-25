The XFL is linked to a lot of celebrities, Dwayne Johnson is one of those big names, but other people point out that LL Cool J is also part of the league.

Dwayne Johnson is the number one celebrity linked to the XFL, he is part of the small group of owners who bought the league rights for $15 million after the 2020 failure.

Another celebrity that is part of the owners table is Dany Garcia, she is Chairwoman, she is also the Rock's ex-wife. She has multiple businesses aside from the NFL.

In addition to the owners, some top ex-NFL players are playing in the league, Josh Gordon is one of those players, and it is likely that next season other big names will join the league.

Does LL Cool J have any relationship with the XFL?

No, so far neither the league nor the owners have said anything about LL Cool J, but some football fans thought he was linked to the XFL after leaving a comment on Dany Garcia's Instagram post where she showed off the teams uniforms.

The 2023 XFL season will offer 10 weeks of regular season ending on April 23, while the playoffs begin on April 29 and end with the XFL Championship on May 13.

Only 8 teams are playing in the current season, but if this season meets all expectations, it is likely that other teams will be created next season to join the league.