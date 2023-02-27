The XFL's level is as high as any other football league, the players are showing their top offense skills every week with spectacular plays just like in the NFL. Check here the fresh offense stats.

Everyone is shocked with the current 2023 XFL season, the level of play is top notch and the players are willing to do anything to win. So far the league is attracting more fans every week.

The first week of the season could be declared successful, four games averaging 40 points per game, while the biggest margin that week was the Roughnecks' 33-12 victory over the Guardians.

The XFL quarterbacks are a fundamental part of the offense, they are playing at the same level as the NFL, and the running backs and wide receivers are fighting until the end during every game.

XFL rushing and receiving stats in 2023

So far there is no big record in the XFL, but it is likely that after 2023 the first top records will be set by running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers.

2023 XFL rushing stats by XFL.com Player GP ATT YDS YPC TD 10+ 20+ LNG 1ST 1ST% FUM Kalen Ballage 1 36 107 3.0 0 3 0 15 6 16.7% 0 Abram Smith 1 22 99 4.5 1 2 1 26 6 27.3% 1 Ryquell Armstead 1 23 88 3.8 0 3 0 11 6 26.1% 0 Jah-Maine Martin 1 18 87 4.8 0 2 1 38 5 27.8% 0 Jordan Ta'amu 1 17 77 4.5 1 2 1 22 5 29.4% 2 Max Borghi 1 20 69 3.5 2 1 1 27 4 20.0% 0 Morgan Ellison 2 13 67 5.2 0 2 0 14 4 30.8% 1 Kelvin Taylor 1 13 59 4.5 0 2 0 12 3 23.1% 0 De'Veon Smith 1 22 58 2.6 0 0 0 8 2 9.1% 0 Jacques Patrick 1 20 57 2.9 0 0 0 8 4 20.0% 0 Brian Hill 1 6 55 9.2 0 1 1 40 2 33.3% 0 A. J. McCarron 2 9 53 5.9 1 3 0 14 4 44.4% 2 Cole McDonald 1 10 51 5.1 1 1 0 18 2 20.0% 0 Brenden Knox 2 14 46 3.3 1 2 0 13 3 21.4% 0 Deriq King 1 12 46 3.8 2 2 0 12 4 33.3% 0 Ben DiNucci 2 11 41 3.7 0 0 0 8 3 27.3% 3 Rod Smith 1 11 39 3.5 0 1 1 27 2 18.2% 0 Keith Ford 1 15 35 2.3 0 0 0 9 1 6.7% 1 Mataeo Durant 2 16 34 2.1 0 0 0 7 2 12.5% 0 Jack Coan 1 7 33 4.7 0 2 0 13 5 71.4% 2 Dejoun Lee 1 9 31 3.4 0 0 0 8 1 11.1% 0 Drew Plitt 1 7 30 4.3 0 2 0 12 3 42.9% 2 Kareem Walker 2 9 28 3.1 0 1 0 13 1 11.1% 0 Brett Hundley 0 5 24 4.8 0 0 0 8 0 0.0% 1 John Lovett 1 8 20 2.5 0 0 0 6 0 0.0% 1 Deondre Francois 0 4 14 3.5 0 0 0 4 0 0.0% 0 DeAndre Torrey 1 6 11 1.8 1 0 0 6 0 0.0% 0 Brycen Alleyne 0 2 10 5.0 0 0 0 7 0 0.0% 0 Cinque Sweeting 1 3 10 3.3 0 0 0 5 0 0.0% 0 Luis Perez 1 1 9 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 0.0% 0 Deddrick Thomas 1 1 9 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 0.0% 0 Paxton Lynch 1 2 9 4.5 0 0 0 9 1 50.0% 0 Gary Jennings 2 1 6 6.0 0 0 0 6 1 100.0% 0 Adrian Killins 1 6 3 0.5 0 0 0 8 0 0.0% 0 Jequez Ezzard 1 1 3 3.0 0 0 0 3 0 0.0% 0 Garrett Owens 1 1 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 0 0.0% 0 Michael Carrizosa 1 1 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 0 0.0% 0 Landen Akers 1 1 1 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% 0 Jeff Badet 1 1 1 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% 0 Jon Hilliman 1 1 1 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 100.0% 0 Brandon Silvers 1 5 -7 -1.4 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% 0

XFL running backs or wide receivers are not expected to score the same number of touchdowns as NFL players but they will be just as productive as the big names in the NFL.

2023 XFL receiving stats by XFL.com Player GP REC YDS TGT YDS/REC TD 20+ 40+ LNG 1ST 1ST% FUM Jahcour Pearson 2 16 173 22 10.8 1 2 1 54 8 36.4% 1 Blake Jackson 2 13 77 17 5.9 0 0 0 19 4 23.5% 0 Sal Cannella 1 11 108 12 9.8 0 2 0 26 5 41.7% 0 Cody Latimer 1 10 89 14 8.9 2 2 0 27 4 28.6% 0 Deontay Burnett 1 9 94 16 10.4 1 1 1 46 3 18.8% 1 Jeff Badet 1 8 87 13 10.9 2 1 0 39 5 38.5% 0 Austin Proehl 2 8 86 10 10.8 1 1 0 22 6 60.0% 0 Landen Akers 1 7 35 7 5.0 0 0 0 9 3 42.9% 0 Jontre Kirklin 1 7 127 14 18.1 1 2 1 40 5 35.7% 0 Alize Mack 1 7 57 10 8.1 1 0 0 19 3 30.0% 0 Hakeem Butler 2 7 93 10 13.3 2 1 1 44 2 20.0% 0 Josh Gordon 2 7 107 11 15.3 1 2 0 33 6 54.5% 0 Max Borghi 1 6 52 10 8.7 0 0 0 14 4 40.0% 0 Lucky Jackson 1 6 41 9 6.8 0 0 0 8 3 33.3% 0 Jalen Tolliver 1 6 80 8 13.3 1 2 0 24 3 37.5% 0 Mataeo Durant 2 6 27 7 4.5 0 0 0 10 1 14.3% 0 De'Veon Smith 1 6 47 8 7.8 0 0 0 13 2 25.0% 0 Brandon Arconado 1 5 49 9 9.8 0 0 0 17 2 22.2% 0 Marcell Ateman 2 5 68 10 13.6 0 1 0 33 4 40.0% 0 Cedric Byrd 1 5 39 5 7.8 1 0 0 15 2 40.0% 0 Morgan Ellison 2 5 28 6 5.6 0 0 0 13 1 16.7% 1 Travell Harris 1 5 48 11 9.6 0 0 0 19 2 18.2% 0 Ben Putman 1 5 72 6 14.4 0 1 0 24 3 50.0% 0 Cinque Sweeting 1 5 78 7 15.6 1 2 0 30 4 57.1% 0 Charleston Rambo 1 5 26 8 5.2 0 0 0 7 0 0.0% 0 Fred Brown 1 4 36 5 9.0 1 0 0 18 3 60.0% 0 Martavis Bryant 1 4 28 10 7.0 0 0 0 10 2 20.0% 0 Andrew Jamiel 1 4 83 10 20.8 1 2 1 51 2 20.0% 0 Darece Roberson 0 4 38 8 9.5 0 0 0 12 3 37.5% 0 Ethan Wolf 1 4 31 7 7.8 0 0 0 12 2 28.6% 0 Darrius Shepherd 2 4 19 6 4.8 0 0 0 9 0 0.0% 0 Kelvin McKnight 1 4 19 6 4.8 0 0 0 6 1 16.7% 0 T.J. Vasher 1 4 45 5 11.3 0 0 0 16 2 40.0% 1 Deon Yelder 1 4 42 5 10.5 1 0 0 17 4 80.0% 0 Geronimo Allison 1 4 41 7 10.3 0 0 0 19 3 42.9% 0 Tyler Vaughns 1 4 38 9 9.5 0 0 0 15 3 33.3% 0 Eli Rogers 1 4 37 7 9.3 1 0 0 15 2 28.6% 1 Chris Blair 1 3 29 6 9.7 0 0 0 11 2 33.3% 0 Logan Carter 1 3 10 6 3.3 0 0 0 7 0 0.0% 0 Josh Hammond 1 3 31 7 10.3 0 0 0 14 1 14.3% 0 Brian Hill 1 3 26 3 8.7 0 0 0 12 2 66.7% 0 Jah-Maine Martin 1 3 1 3 0.3 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% 0 Rod Smith 1 3 10 4 3.3 0 0 0 6 0 0.0% 0 Damion Willis 2 3 16 7 5.3 0 0 0 7 0 0.0% 0 Kareem Walker 2 3 17 3 5.7 0 0 0 10 0 0.0% 0 Kalen Ballage 1 3 13 4 4.3 0 0 0 9 0 0.0% 0 Jordan Veasy 2 3 30 7 10.0 1 0 0 13 3 42.9% 0 Javonta Payton 0 3 47 6 15.7 0 1 0 32 2 33.3% 0 Ryan Becker 1 2 9 2 4.5 0 0 0 5 0 0.0% 0 Dontez Byrd 1 2 11 2 5.5 0 0 0 6 1 50.0% 0 Stephen Guidry 1 2 2 4 1.0 0 0 0 2 0 0.0% 0 Steven Mitchell 1 2 6 3 3.0 0 0 0 3 1 33.3% 0 John Lovett 1 2 33 3 16.5 0 1 0 24 2 66.7% 1 Mathew Sexton 1 2 27 6 13.5 0 0 0 18 1 16.7% 0 Deddrick Thomas 1 2 42 5 21.0 0 1 0 27 2 40.0% 0 Charlie Taumoepeau 2 2 25 2 12.5 0 0 0 16 1 50.0% 0 Sean Modster 1 2 5 4 2.5 0 0 0 7 0 0.0% 0 Nate Becker 1 2 10 2 5.0 1 0 0 13 1 50.0% 0 Brycen Alleyne 0 1 4 1 4.0 0 0 0 4 0 0.0% 0 Ryquell Armstead 1 1 14 2 14.0 0 0 0 14 1 50.0% 0 George Campbell 2 1 11 2 11.0 0 0 0 11 1 50.0% 0 Brandon Dillon 1 1 6 3 6.0 0 0 0 6 0 0.0% 0 T.J. Hammonds 2 1 5 2 5.0 0 0 0 5 0 0.0% 0 Nick Holley 1 1 5 5 5.0 1 0 0 5 0 0.0% 0 Travis Jonsen 1 1 17 3 17.0 0 0 0 17 1 33.3% 0 Dejoun Lee 1 1 4 1 4.0 0 0 0 4 0 0.0% 0 Jacques Patrick 1 1 9 1 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 0.0% 0 Jordan Smallwood 1 1 22 1 22.0 0 1 0 22 1 100.0% 0 Abram Smith 1 1 15 1 15.0 0 0 0 15 1 100.0% 1 Jake Sutherland 2 1 21 2 21.0 0 1 0 21 1 50.0% 0 Kelvin Taylor 1 1 -3 1 -3.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 DeAndre Torrey 1 1 1 1 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0% 0 LuJuan Winningham 1 1 4 5 4.0 1 0 0 4 1 20.0% 0 Juwan Green 2 1 4 2 4.0 0 0 0 4 0 0.0% 0 Josh Malone 1 1 18 7 18.0 0 0 0 18 1 14.3% 0 Shaun Beyer 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Keith Ford 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 1 Jovani Haskins 2 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Jon Hilliman 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Garrett Owens 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Justin Smith 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Cam Sutton 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Jordan Thomas 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Lance Lenoir 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Jequez Ezzard 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0 Gary Jennings 2 0 0 4 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0

both tables last updated on 02/27/2023 12:00 AM**