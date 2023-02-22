Jack Coan came to the XFL after not being able to play for the Colts in the starting roster, his college career was good. Check here his personal details.

Jack Coan started his college football career in 2017 playing for the Wisconsin Badgers in what was going to be a slow two years until in 2019 when he finally got the chance to play 14 games for a 10-4 record.

His last college year was at Notre Dame, he won 11 games and lost only 2 during the 2021 season, at the end of his college career Coan posted 48 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 148 rating and 6,428 passing yards.

Coan was supposed to become a pro player but things didn't go well for him in the NFL, he was drafted by the Colts during the 2022 NFL Draft but Coan was never able to become a starter or backup quarterback.

Which XFL team does Jack Coan play for?

Coan is the starting quarterback for the San Antonio Brahmas, during his first game in the XFL he threw for 207 yards, 25/36 passes completed, 69.4% with one touchdown and one interception.

How old is Jack Coan?

He was born in Sayville, New York in 1998, Jack Coan is 24 years old and he will turn 25 on December 8, 2023.

What is Jack Coan's height and weight?

Coan is a tall guy at 6-3 (1.91m), the perfect height for a quarterback, while his weight is 221 lbs (100 kg), he is not considered a dual threat quarterback but during his college years he scored 7 rushing touchdowns.

Who is Jack Coan's girlfriend?

Sydney Hilley is Jack Coan's girlfriend, she was a college volleyball player but is currently playing in the Athletes Unlimited Pro League (USA). Hilley was born on July 24, 1998.

How much does Jack Coan get paid to play in the XFL?

Coan earns approximately $60,000 per season, plus an optional $20,000 bonus if his team makes the playoffs. Coan could have earned more money if he had played with an NFL team.