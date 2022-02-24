Jarrah Hussein Al-Silaw and Michael Lilly will face each other on Friday at the Universal Studios in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series 2. Check out how to watch or live stream free the Welterweight main event fight, the bout preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2022 PFL Challenger Series in the US

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi will come against Michael Lilly at the Universal Studios in Orlando on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the PFL Challenger Series 2. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Welterweight main event fight, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

Jarrah Al-Silawi, the champion of the Brave Combat Federation, headlines the bill, taking against Michael Lilly, a product of MMA Masters. One of the eight welterweights set to participate in the tournament will be signed by the PFL.

At 170 pounds, Dilano Taylor will come against Mark Martin, Carlos Leal Miranda will meet with Socrates Pierre, and Chris Mixan and Nathan Pierce will fight against each other in the PFL Challenger Series 2.

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Universal Studios, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly: Storylines

The 29-year-old Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi of Jordan can boast of having 16-3-0 in his professional career. Thus, the Jordanian Lion has managed to emerge triumphant four times in his five previous fights (WWWLW). Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Michael Lilly of the US has a record of 7-6-0 in his career so far. He has managed to claim a victory in four of his last five bouts (LWWWW).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly in the U.S.

The 2022 PFL Challenger Series 2 Welterweight main event fight between Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi and Michael Lilly, to take place on Friday, at the Universal Studios in Orlando, will be broadcasted exclusively on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi vs Michael Lilly: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi will win this bout. FanDuel see him as the absolute favorite and thus, they have given him -590 odds. Michael Lilly, meanwhile, has +440 odds to cause an upset and beat the Jordanian King.

FanDuel Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi -590 Michael Lilly +440

* Odds by FanDuel