Alabama against Georgia play for the SEC Championship title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 3 Alabama (11-1) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) play for the SEC Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). The biggest title game of the season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Alabama Crimson Tide have dealt with several difficult situations during the season, one of them is accepting that this year they are not the best team of the season and now Alabama faces a major challenge to show that they are in good shape to play in the CFP.

Georgia Bulldogs are getting closer to the big game in the College Football Playoff, they are big favorites to win the conference and the CFP in 2022. The Bulldogs have a perfect record with the most wins at home.

Alabama vs Georgia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Alabama vs Georgia: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Alabama vs Georgia: Storylines

Alabama want to close out the regular season by winning the SEC, but this season is different for them as Alabama has not proven to be at the highest level in previous years. They won 11 of 12 games overall and the conference record was 7-1. The only loss of the 2021 NCAA football season for Alabama Crimson Tide was against Texas A&M Aggies 38-41 on the road, but after that loss they won the rest of the six weeks. Alabama has an offensive line averaging 42.7 points per game as the fifth best of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs had no mercy against anyone on the season, the first game of the season was a 10-3 win against the Clemson Tigers. That game had a low score and the Bulldogs were hardly considered an underdog team, but after that victory, the team won 11 games by 30 points or more. In addition to that record, the Bulldogs defense never allowed more than 17 points in the 12 games played before the SEC championship game, they won three games without allowing points to their opponents. The Bulldogs have the sixth best offense of the season scoring 40.7 points per game and defense is the best allowing only 6.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alabama vs Georgia in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Alabama vs Georgia: Predictions And Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide are underdogs at home with +6 ATS and +200 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense, but the defense of the rivals is the best of the season. Georgia Bulldogs are favorites with -6 points to cover and -220 moneyline. The best pick for this College Football game is: Georgia -6.



FanDuel Alabama +6 / +200 Totals 49.5 Georgia -6 / -220

* Odds via FanDuel