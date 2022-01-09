Alabama against Georgia play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) play for the College Football Playoff National Championship of the 2021-22 NCAA college football season. This game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The Bulldogs learned from their mistakes after losing the conference title to Crimson Tide. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Alabama Crimson Tide recently beat No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in what was a tough game but a good win for the nation's number one. That was the team's eighth consecutive win including the final weeks of the regular season.

Georgia Bulldogs are thinking of only one thing for the CFP and that is "revenge" after they lost the SEC Championship title game against Alabama. That game was full of costly mistakes, but the Bulldogs are still the strongest defense and they showed it against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Alabama vs Georgia: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 10, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alabama vs Georgia: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Alabama vs Georgia: Storylines

Alabama Crimson Tide opened the season with five consecutive victories which included three victories against Top 25 teams (Miami, Florida Gators and Ole Miss), and that winning streak served to send a message to the conference rivals. Alabama Crimson Tide's only loss during the regular season was against Texas A&M 38-41 on the road. After that loss the team won eight consecutive games including the SEC championship and the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati 27-6. Alabama's offensive line is the 3rd-ranked of the season with an average of 41.4 points per game.

Bryce Young, heisman winner, is the starting quarterback for Alabama, this season he has thrown for 332/491 passes completed, 4503 passing yards, 9.2 yards per attempt, 46 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

The Georgia Bulldogs were not weak during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide for the SEC Championship title, but a string of errors caused the team to suffer in the first half of the game. The Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of the game against Alabama in the SEC Championship game but by the end of the second quarter Alabama dominated the Bulldogs 24-17 and Alabama's offensive play was lethal in the final two quarters of the game to win the SEC title by 41-24. But after that bitter loss, the Bulldogs crushed No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs' defensive line is the number one of the season allowing only 9.6 points per game.

Stetson Bennett will be the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship game, this season he took the job after JT Daniels suffered a shoulder injury. Bennett during the regular season and postseason threw for 168/261 passes completed, 64%, 2,638 yards, 10.1 yards per attempt, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

