The Crimson Tide will try to bounce back against Mississippi State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Alabama have no margin of error when they host Mississippi State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

In one of the best games in recent years, Alabama lost 52-49 at Tennessee and, all of a sudden, their season is in jeopardy. The Crimson Tide has a 6-1 record and fell all the way to the No.6 spot in the national rankings. That means they could be out of the College Football Playoffs. Still, there is a clear path for redemption. Nick Saban and his players have to win out in order to have a shot at the SEC Championship game and then the playoffs. It's gonna be an amazing race in the SEC with undefeated teams such as the Vols, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Mississippi State are on a really tough scenario with Alabama looking for revenge after that crushing loss at Tennessee. The Bulldogs are a 21-point underdog, but they're a good football team (No.24 in the nation). Nevertheless, last week's 27-17 loss at Kentucky was crushing and failing at Tuscaloosa might knock them out of the Top 25.

Alabama vs Mississippi State: Date

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in one of the best matchups of Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs Mississippi State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Alabama vs Mississippi State in the US

In a must-win scenario, Alabama will clash against Mississippi State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The crucial game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN.